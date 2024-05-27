The Boknes Padstal Christmas Market drew scores of patrons – many of them visitors – to its stalls on Wednesday December 20. The market which operates every quarter, might have been in existence for only 16 months but, according to coordinator, Trudie Botha, by all accounts is doing a roaring trade.
Among the offerings for interested patrons were collector's knives, hand-crafted jewellery and accessory items, sweets, biscuits, Indian delicacies, clothes and leather products.
Compared to other periods, December is always busier because of the festive season crowds, said Botha. However, organisers have been pleasantly surprised as to how brisk trade has been during other parts of the year.
The market had its humble beginnings in an idea by...
ALROY TAAI
KICKOFF AT 2pm and 3.50pm
Wentzel Park sports ground in Alexandria is ready to welcome an anticipated 2500-plus spectators and fans as home side Trying Stars do battle with current EP League Champions, Gardens. Alroy Taai interviewed Trying Stars president Divan Cannon ahead of the match.
For how many seasons have Trying Stars been competing in the highest league of EP Rugby?
At least 12 years. We did not start there off course. It was a long and winding road. Initially we were forced to play friendlies only. Then the Welman Harmse competition. Once we won that league, we were promoted to play in the Adams Cup, then Shield and then the Grand Challenge. Last year we...
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.