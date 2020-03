The President of RSA has now made the rules.

Sadly the show will not take place on the dates 3 4 5 April 2020.

Show executive meetings with heads of sections are being held to decide on the road ahead.

As we all know this virus is of gigantic concern to the world we live in so a postponement could be possible if it is brought under control.Β Let’s hope so.

We will keep you informed.

Take care and stay safe.

Danny Wepener

BAS President