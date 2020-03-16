Education department director-general Mathanzima Mweli on Sunday shared a fake letter that was distributed on social media regarding school closures amid the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The letter‚ which bears Mweli’s signature‚ said all public schools would be closed for four weeks from Monday. It also said cases of the virus would increase by 45% in SA.

“South Africans must ignore the misleading document as it was not issued by the department. It is not a formal circular. The signature of the DG was lifted from the guidelines sent out to schools earlier this week‚” the department said in a statement.

Here’s who to follow for accurate information about Covid-19:

World Health Organisation (WHO)

The UN’s health agency uses social media to share information regarding Covid-19‚ its spread and ways in which people can protect themselves from it. On Monday‚ it provided tips on how individuals under quarantine can stay connected without physical human contact.

If you are asked to be in quarantine:

If health authorities have recommended limiting your physical social contact to contain the #COVID19 pandemic, you can stay connected via email, social media, video conference & telephone.https://t.co/brPm9JlAWH#coronavirus #MentalHealth pic.twitter.com/ChWaNj6wJn — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 16, 2020

Health ministry and minister Zweli Mkhize

The health ministry and minister Dr Zweli Mkhize continue to inform South Africans about the virus‚ its spread and government interventions to protect citizens.

On Sunday‚ 61 cases were confirmed in SA. The latest cases were reported in Gauteng‚ KZN and the Western Cape.

Follow these 10 tips for self quarantine #COVID19 #TogetherWeCanFightThis Steps 1-3 pic.twitter.com/SM2vudNuNB — National Health Insurance – NHI (@NationalNhi) March 15, 2020

WhatsApp hotline

The government on Monday announced the launch of a WhatsApp hotline which will provide citizens with instant updates on the virus. The hotline is run by the department of health.

Looking for more #CoronaVirusUpdates ?

You can now get them on WhatsApp!

Here is a quick look at how to access the information. For more information, you can also visit: https://t.co/MVp3AxRaY0 pic.twitter.com/9BRnCEghgG — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) March 14, 2020

NICD

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is responsible for coronavirus testing and has provided a comprehensive report on individuals who have tested positive. The report reveals which provinces they’re from and the countries they travelled to.

EskomSePush app

The Eskom load-shedding app now features live updates on the spread of coronavirus globally. It also provides a link to the health ministry‚ where users can get instant updates‚ news and safety tips.

By: Cebelihle Bhengu