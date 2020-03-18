Intentionally infecting a person with Covid-19 could result in charges

“Any person who (a) convenes a gathering; (b) permits more than 50 persons at premises where liquor is sold and consumed, or (c) hinders, interferes with, or obstructs an enforcement officer in the exercise of his or her powers or the performance of his or her duties in terms of these regulations is guilty of an offence and, on conviction, liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and imprisonment,” states the regulation.

The government is further cracking the whip against anyone who lies about being infected with the coronavirus.

“Any person who intentionally misrepresents that he, she or any other person is infected with Covid-19 is guilty of an offence and on conviction liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and imprisonment,” it confirmed.

Law enforcement is also not sparing people who spread fake news about Covid-19.

“Any person who publishes any statement, through any medium, including social media, with the intention to deceive any other person about (a) Covid-19, (b) Covid-19 infection status of any person, or (c) any measure taken by the government to address Covid-19, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, or both such fine and imprisonment.”

The health department announced on Wednesday that confirmed cases in SA had reached 116, with eight new cases of local transmission.

BY QAANITAH HUNTER