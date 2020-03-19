Southwell crowned 2020 Kowie Toyota Pineapple Cricket Champs

DRINKING FROM THE CUP: As is customary the winning team drinks champagne (or any suitable alcoholic beverage) from the Pineapple Tournament Cup, and this year was no exception as Southwell enjoyed the camaraderie on a cool Saturday evening at the Port Alfred Country Club field Picture: HELEN PURDON

The A-Section final was played at the country club and saw Southwell bat first against fellow finalists, Grahamstown Invitational, posting a total of 275 for 4 in their allotted 50 overs. K van Niekerk scored a magnificent century, finally ending with 117 not out. Playing around him were A Reed who managed a credible 67 and C Roberts with 57.

In reply, Grahamstown took to the field with high hopes of delivering a telling answer but were disappointed to only manage 74 all-out. The final, then, saw Southwell winning by a massive 201 runs.

