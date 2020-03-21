BREAKING NEWS | First Eastern Cape Covid-19 case confirmed as SA total reaches 240

The health department has announced that the Eastern Cape has recorded its first case of Covid-19 coronavirus.
“The patient is a 28-year-old woman who travelled to Germany,” the statement by health minister Zweli Mkhize said.
Reliable sources confirmed to DispatchLIVE that the case was identified in East London. The woman was being treated at St Dominic’s Hospital.
A suspected second case is at the city’s Frere Hospital, awaiting test results.
The national total of confirmed infections has now risen to 240, up 38 from yesterday.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane in a statement said: “Now that this case has been confirmed, treatment protocols are kicking in with the patient being taken to quarantine.
“We are also tracing all the people that this patient had physical contact with to take them through tests for the virus.
“We are now at a point where all of us must be extra careful and intensify the implementation of prevention measures.
“We wish this patient speedy recovery and we wish the entire medical team that will be working the patient the best of luck.
“Our facilities are ready to provide medical treatment to the patient. Members of the public must not panic but must implement every precautionary measure that has been communicated to prevent the spread of this virus.”
The details of the new cases are as follows:
EASTERN CAPE: 1
- A 28 year old female who travelled to Germany
GAUTENG: 16
- A 55 year old male with pending travel history
- A 26 year old male with pending travel history
- A 34 year old female with pending travel history
- A 43 year old female with pending travel history
- A 61 year old male with pending travel history
- A 6 year old female with pending travel history
- A 29 year old female with pending travel history
- A 45 year old female with pending travel history
- A 64 year old female with pending travel history
- A 67 year old male who travelled to France and Ethiopia
- A 39 year old male who travelled to the UK
- A 72 year old female who travelled to Belgium and Netherlands
- A 41 year old male who travelled to France and Italy
- A 37 year old female with pending travel history
- A 30 year old female who travelled to the UK and Netherlands
- A male who travelled to France
- A 59 year old male with pending travel history
- A 68 year old male with pending travel history
- A 26 year old female who travelled to the UK and USA
WESTERN CAPE: 18
- A 30 year old female who travelled to Ireland
- A 57 year old female who travelled to Germany and Switzerland
- A 55 year old male who travelled to France and Switzerland
- A 74 year old female who travelled to the UK
- A 52 year old male with pending travel history
- A 44 year old male who travelled to USA
- A 26 year old female who travelled to the UK
- A 57 year old male who travelled to Spain
- A 36 year old male who travelled to the UK and France
- A 40 year old female with pending travel history
- A 52 year old female who travelled to the UK
- A 48 year old female who travelled to the UK
- A 39 year old male who travelled to Ireland
- A 36 year old male with pending travel history
- A 55 year old female with pending travel history
- A 35 year old male who travelled to Austria and Germany
- A 65 year old female who travelled to the UK
- A 34 year old male with pending travel history