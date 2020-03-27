Municipal notice: Covid-19 and the national lockdown

NDLAMBE MUNICIPALITY is hereby given that, pursuant to the National State of Disaster as announced by the State President, Cyril Ramaphosa, and the subsequent National lockdown, all non-essential Municipal offices will be closed for the period March 27 up to and including April 16. However, the provision of essential services to the public will continue.

The public is hereby advised as follows:

a) Municipal after-hours emergency number: 046624 1111Community/Protection Services;

b) Fire and Emergency Services:046604 5526 / 046624 1111

c) TrafficServices: Law enforcement only(Traffic Services: DLTC–closed) Manager Gordan Kandile 084-809-076. Traffic Services Deputy-Manager Lungiswa Mamani-Jacobs 066-511-9855

d) Refuse and Cleansing Port Alfred:ForemanNdileka Gongqa 083-457-4302. Alexandria:Foreman Mlamli Mdambatya 08-366-2148

KOS/BRM Foreman Lulamile Mxokozeli 083-374-9337

e) Environmental Health Services Senior Environmental Health Practitioner Mcingeli Madlebe 083-253-0432

f) Cemeteries Port Alfred/NeMaTo, superintendent Patrick Feni 081-059-0484

Alexandria foreman Mlamli Mdambatya 083-662-1481

KOS/BRM foreman Lulamile Mxokozeli 083-374-9337

g) Disaster Management Co-Ordinator Dambile Mbolekwa 083-574-3074

h) Security Co-Ordinator Sphiwo Klaasq 082-093-5621

I) By-Law OfficerTandekile Rasmeni 073-407-5864

Should the public experience any challenges in contacting officials responsible for Fire and Emergency Services, Traffic Services, Refuse and Cleansing, Environmental Health or Cemeteries, the contact numbers for the Heads of Directorate are as follows:

Director: Community/Protection Services–Mrs NC Booysen-Willy 065-925-4402

Deputy-Director: Community/Protection Services–Mr SJ Fouché 082-753-1716