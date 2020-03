Today thousands of South African women, children and men woke up terrified – and it has nothing to do with Covid-19. Being locked down with your partner and getting on each other’s nerves by day two is one thing – but there are people in our country who have just been isolated with their abuser.

https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2020-03-27-podcast-shut-in-with-your-abuser-when-lockdown-turns-deadly/

https://iono.fm/e/837460​