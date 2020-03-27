South Africa has recorded its first fatalities due to the coronavirus‚ the health ministry announced on Friday.

In a short statement nine hours into the official 21-day lockdown‚ health minister Zweli Mkhize said two people had died as a result of Covid-19.

“This morning‚ we wake South Africans up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from Covid-19.

“These two deaths occurred in the Western Cape. One at a private hospital and the other at a public hospital‚” Mkhize said in a statement.

“We will give more details later on‚” he said.

The health ministry also announced that by Friday morning‚ the number of positive coronavirus infections around the country had surpassed 1‚000.

This is a developing story.

By: Naledi Shange

Source: TMG Digital.