Latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 (29th March 2020)

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1280. This is an increase of 93 from the previously reported cases.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:



GAUTENG 584 WESTERN CAPE 310 KWAZULU – NATAL 167 FREE STATE 72 NORTH WEST 6 MPUMALANGA 11 LIMPOPO 12 EASTERN CAPE 12 NORTHERN CAPE 6 UNALLOCATED 100

REPORT OF A SECOND DEATH

It is with sadness that we announce the second death of a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19. The 74-year-old male had been in ICU and ventilation in a private hospital in Ladysmith. He had travelled to Kruger National Park with his family and came back with flu like symptoms. He was confirmed to be COVID-19 positive on the 27th March 2020.

It has been reported to us that the deceased patient had an underlying skin cancer condition (melanoma), which had already complicated. He presented with the following symptoms: respiratory distress, shortness of breath, cardiac failure, decreased saturation and his temperature was above 38 degrees.

The deceased’s family, 14 health workers, including 3 specialist doctors, who were in contact with him are now in quarantine and being monitored.

We express our condolences to the family and we thank the doctors and health workers who looked after the deceased patient until his time of passing.

Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health