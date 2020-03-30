Free State officials still tracking 286 people after Covid-19 church outbreak

The Free State health department, marshalling hundreds of Red Cross volunteers and guided by epidemiologists, is racing against time to hem in the pandemic — with three churches becoming central to its spread.

With the number of infections in the Free State rising to 72 on Sunday, ground zero for the tracing scramble is Divine Restoration Ministries, on the outskirts of Bloemfontein.

The church had hosted the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast — an event stretching over several days — which saw congregants unwittingly exposed to five international guests from France, Israel and the US who later tested positive for the virus.