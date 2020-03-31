Five deaths as SA Covid-19 cases rise to 1,353, with 39,500 tested

Of the confirmed cases, Mkhize said, 633 were in Gauteng.

In total, Mkhize said, about 39,500 people had been tested. He was speaking at press conference at the Durban port on Tuesday.

He said there had been an interesting trend regarding the new .

“The rate of increase of the numbers is not as much as we have initially anticipated. It’s still too early to say. The figures that we thought might be possible by the 2nd of April could have been anywhere between 4000/5000, but we don’t think we will get there.”

This is a developing story.

By Orrin Singh – TimesLIVE