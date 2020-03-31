SA crew aboard Queen Mary 2 granted permission to disembark in Durban after testing negative for Covid-19

“Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) confirmed that six South African crew members would disembark from the liner once final approval had been granted for the ship to dock in the port of Durban,” the ports authority said on Tuesday.

The six were tested for Covid-19 and their results were negative.

“The vessel has been positioned outside the port since Friday, requesting clearance to berth to receive bunkers and stores. Final approval is awaited from the department of transport and the port health unit of the department of health, for the vessel to dock, refuel and disembark the six crew members before setting sail for Southampton in the United Kingdom.”