‘It’s no joke. Take it seriously’, says Gauteng man who tested positive for Covid-19

You start the day feeling wonderful. It’s like you have never been sick. Then it hits you, to a point where you can’t lift your arms. When you cough, your lungs burn.

From sore kidneys to shortness of breath, pink eye, fever blisters, nose bleeds, headaches and body aches, these are some of the symptoms a Gauteng man has experienced.

Leon Haywood, from Krugersdorp on the West Rand, tested positive for the virus on March 27.

With no knowledge of where he might have picked up the virus, Haywood suspects it might have been during the week of March 16.

“It started with a scratch in my throat and a postnasal drip. I get that at this time of the year anyway so didn’t think too much of it. I also realised that I was finding it harder to breathe.

“I thought maybe it’s my asthma, but I felt tired as well,” he told TimesLIVE.

On the weekend of March 22, the family received a letter from their daughter’s school informing them that the mother of one pupil had tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite the pupil testing negative, the 41-year-old said on the Sunday morning he woke up with a non-stop nose bleed.

His wife booked him a doctor’s appointment for the Monday.

“I still went about my business as usual. I went to the doctor and filled in some forms. The doctor did a verbal test and asked me questions. Then the doctor did a physical test and looked concerned,” he said.