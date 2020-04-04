Health expert: ‘There is an urgent need to upscale Covid-19 testing facilities’

“There was an emergence of ‘sporadic cases’, including health-care workers, indicating community transmission.”

According to the latest health department figures, there were seven Covid-19-related deaths while 1,505 people had tested positive for the disease.

Up until Friday, more than one million people worldwide were infected with the disease and there were 54,229 deaths.

Madhi said that there was an urgent need for the upscaling of the testing facilities.

Some of the priority areas for action that he identified included: