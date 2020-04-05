Brace yourselves, SA.

Halfway through a 21-day lockdown, the country is fixated on daily new infection levels as it prepares for a possible Covid-19 spike that many fear could overwhelm the country’s health services.

House-to-house screening and testing kicked off yesterday with a pilot programme involving more than 200 households in Umlazi, Durban, but health experts warned about SA’s slow start to testing and a shortage of key protective equipment.

The warnings come after health minister Zweli Mkhize said this week that the lower levels of infections reported over the past several days could be the lull before the storm, and that hundreds of thousands of tests need to be conducted.

Also this week, the government was finalising a plan to move thousands of people out of high-density areas, and health workers’ union Nehawu launched a court action against the health department to compel it to provide sufficient protective gear for health workers.