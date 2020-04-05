After being quarantined for two weeks at a lodge in Beacon Bay since their arrival last month from Germany‚ a group of farmers and government officials were released to their homes on Saturday.

The group‚ which was initially 19‚ returned on March 21 from Germany from an agriculture training programme. Upon their arrival at East London Airport‚ given the high rate of Covid-19 infections in Germany‚ the government took the decision to quarantine them. They were isolated from their families to monitor them and conduct tests for the novel coronavirus. The test results came back on Friday‚ with negative results for all.

“We must be happy that the first challenge in the Eastern Cape is successful‚” said health MEC Sindiswa Gomba‚ who had come to the lodge to see them off.

One of the farmers‚ Nobahle Mjamba‚ said: “We are happy we are negative.” She added that they were not just thrown to quarantine at the lodge‚ but received support from Gomba’s office.

MEC for Rural Development and Agrarian Reform‚ Nkosazana Meth‚ who was also in attendance‚ said: “It was a very long 14 days and up to now it has not been easy.”

By: Sandiso Phaliso – DispatchLIVE

Source: TMG Digital.