Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 cases now at 12

At least three nurses who all attended the same funeral in Port Elizabeth two weeks ago have tested positive for Covid-19, according to Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.

On Saturday night, national health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country had risen to 1,585.

This was an increase of 80 from the previously reported cases.

The minister revealed that South Africa now has a total of nine confirmed deaths associated with Covid-19.