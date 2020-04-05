Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 cases now at 12

At least three nurses who all attended the same funeral in Port Elizabeth two weeks ago have tested positive for Covid-19, according to Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.
On Saturday night, national health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country had risen to 1,585.
This was an increase of 80 from the previously reported cases.
The minister revealed that South Africa now has a total of nine confirmed deaths associated with Covid-19.
Speaking on the increase on Sunday morning, Gomba said the funeral, which was attended by more than 50 people, was in some way connected to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the province.
“All these new cases coming out of the Nelson Mandela Bay district are either nurses, retired nurses or somehow related in the health industry.
“The three women are aged 32, 50 and 60 years old.
“The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the metro stands at 12.”
Gomba said one of the new cases was in Amathole District Municipality.
“It’s someone who’s recently travelled to the Free State and tested privately,” she said.
Since the first Covid-19 case was reported on March 21, there have been 25 cases reported in the Eastern Cape over the 15-day period.
As of Sunday, the metro has 12 cases, Sarah Baartman District Municipality five, Buffalo City municipality five, Chris Hani municipality one and Amathole two cases.
