Calls for the list of “essential items” that can be bought under lockdown are growing on social media as the country enters day 12 of Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday.

During the 21-day lockdown‚ intended to reduce social interaction‚ people are allowed to shop for “essential items” only‚ such as food and hygiene products.

But as the days roll on‚ many are finding themselves unable to purchase items they regard as essential‚ such as baby clothes‚ light bulbs and kettles.

Calls for the list of essential items to be broadened. Mothers of babies born during or just before #21daysLockdown are now in desperate need of baby clothes. The fight is being taken to the Constitutional Court. What other items should be added? #702Breakfast — Bongani Bingwa – (@bonglez) April 7, 2020

Household appliances have been cordoned off along with goods used for maintenance.

We are trading!

Dear Makro customers, please note that our normal trading hours are still the same during this 21-day lockdown period. #MakroWeAreInThisTogether pic.twitter.com/mvesszGOb8 — Makro South Africa (@Makro_SA) April 5, 2020

My stove broke I cannot buy new one at your your PMB Store because it’s not essential goods, how will I survive during this lockdown. — Kudlaliwe Ngathi (@KNgathi) April 7, 2020



Twitter user Pyper said it had been a week since their gate motor and a house window were broken in a burglary in Benoni‚ Gauteng. They have not been replaced.

Even with crime patrols in the area‚ there have been break- ins.

“Is security no longer an essential service?” was the question raised.

I get that lockdown will be a bit longer. Two weeks is not enough time for us to go back into society safely. However… Let me replace a broken gate motor and and a huge broken window. Or is security no longer an essential service? Break in's have sky rocketed in Benoni area! — Pyper (@Pyper_001) April 6, 2020

One side of my lounge is completely open. 4mx3m glass window smashed. One week now and can't get this sorted. People in our ward cpf group reporting burst geysers, working from home and can't get ink etc. Can't get winter clothes for new born babies. It's a problem. — Pyper (@Pyper_001) April 6, 2020



One of the loudest calls has come from mothers in need of clothing for newborn babies.

“I can give birth any day now and the only clothes I have for my baby are from relatives‚” said a distraught Nomaxabiso Sonti.

She said while it was normal for families to pass around clothing for newborn babies‚ she would miss out on shopping for her baby.

@WOOLWORTHS_SA my baby sister and friend are about to deliver and we are having problems getting baby clothes .Please make it possible through your platforms to have them and other new mothers to dress their new borns.Can this be added into essential items. — Eve dlamini (@thembokuhleEve) April 6, 2020

Hey Eve, as per our presidents speech, only foods essentials will be for sale during the lockdown. Sorry for the let down. — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) April 7, 2020



Gardening tools‚ seeds‚ appliances‚ technology repairs and books are other items that people are missing.

With winter on the way‚ heaters and electric blankets are also in demand.

“You can already feel with the cold mornings that we are approaching winter. Our house is mainly tiles and it gets really cold‚” said Mbali Mantile.

The 46-year-old from the Eastern Cape said her paraffin heater was broken and there was no means of getting it fixed or buying a new one.

“Besides for heat‚ we use the heater to cook to save electricity” she said.

She said without a new heater‚ she would be forced to spend more on electricity.

Learn more about how we are ensuring the availability and accessibility of healthcare and essential products to help flatten the curve. Read here > https://t.co/3I7uEM8hUz pic.twitter.com/zzb2yNMdZQ — Clicks (@Clicks_SA) March 27, 2020

The weather in jhb has taken a turn & we need to purchase heaters but your Crowthorne branch is refusing yet allowing other customers to purchase kettles. Please may this be remedied. Keeping warm in homes is #Essential #LockdownSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/YjAD8GgV8T — Hlonipa (@Hlonipa_) April 2, 2020

By: Andisiwe Michelle May

Source: TMG Digital.