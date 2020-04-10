Holiday message from Talk of the Town, under lockdown

Talk of the Town wishes all our readers and advertisers a blessed Easter and Passover.

May you all stay safe in this trying period for our country and the world.

We hope you will all make the most of this special time of year, whether you are with your loved ones in person or in spirit.

Talk of the Town will continue to provide you, our family, with all the local and national news coverage in print, through our website and social media platforms, through the holiday and extended lockdown period.

Should you need to contact any of our staff, please see contact numbers and information below.

Stay safe and healthy.

Mauneen Charter, Business Manager – Arena Community Newspapers.