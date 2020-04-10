WATCH | ‘Huge’ numbers of people stopped trying to get to homes in Eastern Cape

“Massive” numbers of people travelling in minibus taxis, mostly from the Western Cape, attempted to enter the Eastern Cape on Friday.

Many travelled from Cape Town, but have been prevented from going any further after reaching the roadblock at Aberdeen and other entry points.

It is understood that some travellers have procured false death certificates. Lockdown regulations state people may travel between provinces if they need to attend funerals, provided they have the requisite documentation.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed the influx of people to the province.

“We are grappling with a huge number of people who are trying to enter the Eastern Cape. Seemingly the extension of the lockdown has caused unnecessary panic among some of our people, so they decided to pack their bags and come back home,” he said.

“We encourage those who are wanting to come to the Eastern Cape to stay at home, remain where you are, because you are going to encounter some problems when you get to our borders.” He said unfortunately the provincial government had to take some “very unpopular decisions”. “We cannot allow people to break the law. We cannot allow people to move up and down. I can tell you now, a lot of the people stuck at the border now will be forced to go back to where they come from.