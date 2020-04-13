Police issue stern warning to preachers, churchgoers over lockdown services

This weekend, two separate Eastern Cape Easter church services were cut short in Elliotdale and Whittlesea during police raids. The incidents raised eyebrows after they were widely circulated on social media.

On Sunday afternoon, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo told DispatchLIVE that they would leave no stone unturned. The tough stance taken by the police has been lauded by social media users, who were incensed and amused by the videos of the raids on the illegal church services.