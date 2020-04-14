Mohale: My heart goes out to kids in rural areas who can’t learn during lockdown

Actor Mohale Motaung is heartbroken that children in rural areas won’t be able to access schooling during the lockdown because they lack the proper equipment to stream lessons online.

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown last month to curb the spread of Covid-19, Mohale has been volunteering his services as an English teacher for grade 11 pupils online.

While he is grateful to be able to help pupils in need, he took to Twitter recently to share his frustration that so many other children were not able to get lessons during the lockdown.

“My heart really goes out to kids in rural areas who can’t afford to watch or stream any e-Learning content online. They need this the most,” he said.

He explained that while there are services available to help those who don’t have data to access online lessons, often the trouble was the smart devices to get these lessons on.

“The problem starts with smart devices which these kids don’t have. They probably have computer access at school, but during this time — they can’t go to school,” he explained.

He also slammed those who were burning down schools.

TimesLIVE reports that since the lockdown began, 22 Gauteng schools have been torched or broken into. In the latest incident, the administration block at Soshanguve High School was torched and everything, including furniture, burnt to ashes.

“I really don’t get it,’ Mohale added.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

BY KYLE ZEEMAN

