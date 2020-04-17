Duncan Village man opens case against neighbour after testing negative

A Duncan Village resident who was feared to have contracted the coronavirus has tested negative, and he has now opened a case of crimen injuria against a woman who allegedly spread the rumour that he had Covid-19.

Although he is delighted to have tested negative, Mzikayise Dickson Kwache has opened a case with police against a neighbour who is alleged to have circulated a voice note saying he was bedridden and had tested positive for the virus.

Police spokesperson captain Khaya Tonjeni confirmed the case. No arrests have been as yet made.

Kwache, who gave DispatchLIVE permission to use his name, decided to take a test to “clear his name” after the rumour spread.

He said he wanted her to explain to him where she got information that he was ill.

“This will also send a message to people out there not to spread rumours and fake news, because it can ruin people’s lives,” he said.