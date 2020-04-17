More than 240 Covid-19 cases in Eastern Cape as SA total climbs to 2,783

Gauteng became the first province in SA to have more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19, as the national total climbed to 2,783 by Friday evening.
In a statement, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also confirmed that there were two newly confirmed deaths from the respiratory illness, taking the total to 50.
To date, 100,827 tests have been done.
“Today we regrettably report two new Covid-19 related deaths. Both deceased are from the Western Cape,” said Mkhize in a statement
The provinces with the most cases were Gauteng with 1,018, the Western Cape with 717 and KwaZulu-Natal with 591.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
GAUTENG 1,018
WESTERN CAPE 717
KWAZULU – NATAL 591
EASTERN CAPE 246
FREE STATE 100
LIMPOPO 26
NORTH WEST 24
MPUMALANGA 23
NORTHERN CAPE 16
UNALLOCATED 22
This is a developing story.
