Reconsider some lockdown bans, or risk a backlash of non-compliance

The DA has welcomed aspects of government’s Amended Lockdown Regulations, as announced and published on Thursday, but urged government to reconsider certain regulations that do not explicitly help citizens combat the virus.

“While we support the lockdown, we need regulations that make life easier for citizens, and especially essential workers, to access goods and services and to reduce the risk of mass hunger. The lockdown will only work if it promotes collaboration among citizens. Certain regulations do not,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said.

“The decision to start opening up some sectors of our economy to allow workers back to work, under strictly controlled conditions, is the right one and in line with our suggestion of a move towards a Smart Lockdown. We welcome the announcement that oil refineries, mines and artisanal trades, among others, have been given the green light to start working again. If conducted according to responsible hygiene and physical distancing standards, where possible, this will give our ailing economy a crucial boost,” he said.

But the DA said the publication of the amended regulations was also an opportunity for government to rethink some of the overly draconian measures that have been in place these past three weeks, and replace them with some common sense rules.

“It was an opportunity they missed, and the danger is now that we risk squandering the initial goodwill and support for lockdown compliance,” Steenhuisen said.

As examples, he said some of the regulations around essential goods and services, as well as the blanket ban on cigarettes and alcohol, seem to have less to do with combating the spread of the virus than with stamping down the authority of the state.

South Africans are also increasingly turning to illicit sources of alcohol and cigarettes, and this is costing the state millions in lost tax revenue – money we can ill afford to lose now

“The same can be said for the ban on neighbourhood watches,” he said. “The longer these prohibitions remain part of the lockdown regulations, the bigger the chance of a widespread public backlash. Every regulation must be measured against its efficacy in actually defeating Covid19.”

He pointed out increased public resistance to some aspects of the lockdown, and incidents of looting that have become more widespread over the past week.

“This will only increase as frustration mounts, and as the economic reality – and hunger – sets in for millions who already live in poverty. South Africans are also increasingly turning to illicit sources of alcohol and cigarettes, and this is costing the state millions in lost tax revenue – money we can ill afford to lose now,” Steenhuisen said.

“What started out three weeks ago as a movement with massive public buy-in now looks increasingly fragile and fraught with danger of social unrest. If President Ramaphosa and his Cabinet don’t act soon in relaxing some of these prohibitions, he is going to lose the rational centre that has kept this lockdown intact and functioning until now. Once a backlash of non-compliance gains momentum, it will be near impossible to reverse.

Rein in the elements of the SANDF and SAPS that are out of control in the streets

“We need to keep ordinary South Africans on board if this lockdown is to achieve its goals. And for this to happen, government must treat the public as adults and as partners in this mission. This means reining in the elements of the SANDF and SAPS that are out of control in the streets, and it means relooking the regulations on the prohibition of the sale of certain goods where such prohibition ends up doing more harm than good,” Steenhuisen continued.

He said the DA’s proposal for a Smart Lockdown is a flexible, sustainable model whereby the country can shift up and down between lockdown levels when and where necessary, including by using localised lockdowns.

“This will maximise our ability to work while still controlling the virus. But it is entirely dependent on a massive testing/tracing/tracking programme so that we are able to keep a close handle on when and where the virus is starting to flare up. Tests must have a 12 to 24 hour turnaround time. No expense or effort must be spared to get this right,” he said.

“But for any kind of lockdown plan to succeed, it is crucial that we first secure the buy-in and compliance of the public. And this is only possible when they are treated as responsible adults, and respected as citizens.”

