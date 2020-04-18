Two more test positive at Port St Johns, door to door testing started after Mthatha death

Two more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Majola Village in Port St Johns. Six people — all members of the same family — had already tested positive for the virus after attending a local funeral.

A total of 269 people in Majola were screened, 198 tested. One person who tested positive has been admitted to hospital for further treatment.

This was confirmed by the provincial health department on Saturday.

Following Mthatha’s first coronavirus death this week, the department also conducted testing and screening of 16 direct contacts of the 79-year-old New Payne man on Friday. Those tested included eight family members, neighbours, funeral parlour workers, a private doctor as well as a private nurse.