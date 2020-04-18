Two more test positive at Port St Johns, door to door testing started after Mthatha death

Two more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Majola Village in Port St Johns. Six people — all members of the same family — had already tested positive for the virus after attending a local funeral.
A total of 269 people in Majola were screened, 198 tested. One person who tested positive has been admitted to hospital for further treatment.
This was confirmed by the provincial health department on Saturday.
Following Mthatha’s first coronavirus death this week, the department also conducted testing and screening of 16 direct contacts of the 79-year-old New Payne man on Friday. Those tested included eight family members, neighbours, funeral parlour workers, a private doctor as well as a private nurse.
The tracing and testing teams went door-to-door in New Payne, ensuring all those who may have come in contact with the dead man were screened and tested.
Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said the department had to act fast, screen and test villagers.
“Their results are not yet back and as the department has been transparent during this pandemic, we will keep members of the media and citizens abreast with developments.
“We remain committed to testing as many people as possible so that we don’t sit with a situation where we have low numbers of people confirmed positive for Covid-19.
“If testing as many people as possible means we will have high numbers of people infected with this virus, so be it because we would rather know how many people tested positive so that they can get the medical help they need,” said Gomba.
On Monday officials will be sent to Ndibela village in Mthatha to screen and test people who attended a funeral a few weeks ago.
Gomba commended the work being done by health workers. The MEC said she was concerned by how some people, especially the youth violated the lockdown regulations by continuing to have sports tournaments around the province.
“We appeal to people of this province to remain calm and continue to take extra precautions, wash their hands with soap regularly or with a sanitiser, practise physical distancing of at least 1 metre,” the MEC said.
Breakdown of the 246 confirmed cases in the Eastern Cape by district:
- Buffalo City Metro: 101 (0 confirmed deaths — see Amathole District);
- Nelson Mandela Bay Metro: 95 (3);
- Chris Hani District: 24 (0);
- Sarah Bartmaan District: 12 (0);
- OR Tambo District: 10 (1);
- Amathole District: 4 (1 — died at Frere Hospital in BCM)
- Alfred Nzo District: 0
- Joe Gqabi District: 0
By– DispatchLIVE