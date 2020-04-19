WATCH | Eastern Cape up to 293 while SA climbs by 124 confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases

The total number of tests conducted to date is 114,711 — an increase of about 6,700 from the 108,021 reported on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that Gauteng was still the country’s epicentre, with KwaZulu-Natal having had the most deaths caused by the global pandemic, followed by the Western Cape.

The provincial breakdown was provided as:

Gauteng — 1,148;

Western Cape — 868;

KwaZulu-Natal — 617;

Eastern Cape — 293;

Free State — 100;

Limpopo — 27;

North West — 24;

Mpumalanga — 23; and

Northern Cape — 16.

There were 42 unallocated cases.

By Matthew Savides