East London magistrates and prosecutors self-isolate

This comes just days after 25 nurses at East London’s Frere Hospital were placed in self-isolation last week because they apparently came into contact with a patient who later died from Covid-19.
All the nurses have since tested negative for the virus and are back at work, except for one who is still quarantined as she apparently attended to the patient without wearing any personal protective equipment (PPE), the provincial health department confirmed on Sunday.
The Magistrates’ Commission confirmed on Friday that the Monday meeting in the courthouse boardroom had been attended by a number of magistrates, senior officials from correctional services and officials from the NPA.
The meeting itself was called to deal with issues arising from the outbreak of Covid-19 in the prison.
Magistrates’ Commission spokesperson Dawood Mohamed said: “The magistrates who attended that meeting have been requested to self-isolate and arrange for testing after seven days. Once their results are received, further considerations will be made.”
By Asanda Nini and ZIYANDA ZWENI