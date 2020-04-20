Eastern Cape cops blow fake travel and funeral permit scams open

This comes amid an announcement by the provincial government over the weekend that a man allegedly behind the issuing of fake funeral permits in the Western Cape, paving way for hundreds of taxis to recently ferry people to the province, has been nabbed by provincial police.

The Mnquma fraud case was opened after two people, aged 30 and 40, were arrested when one of them was found with the fake documents at a roadblock.

One of these men was travelling from East London towards Butterworth when he was arrested at the Kei Bridge checkpoint on Thursday morning.

It is alleged that he led police to the second suspect, who was nabbed in his spaza shop in the Butterworth CBD.