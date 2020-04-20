Eastern Cape up to 310 Covid-19 SA’s cases jump to 3,300 with four more deaths recorded

In some good news, there were now 1,055 recoveries recorded – an increase of 165 since the last time figures were made available.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced the figures at about 8.50pm on Monday. The increase in confirmed cases was a rise from the 3,158 announced on Sunday evening.

By Sunday, 114,711 tests had been completed. This had increased to 121,510 by Monday, of which 40,698 were in the public sector and 80,812 were in the private sector.

Gauteng remains the country’s epicentre, with a third of the total cases.

The provincial breakdown is as follows: