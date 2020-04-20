For those who are missing the beach

Port Alfred’s West Beach on Saturday April 18. Aside from a quick drive-through by an elderly couple, the only other vehicle Talk of the Town came across in the West Beach parking lot was an unmarked police vehicle with three policemen who stopped and asked to see my essential service papers. Media is an essential service in terms of the government’s lockdown regulations.

Kelly’s Beach in Port Alfred on Saturday April 18. There were a couple of rebels who stopped in the parking lot to look at the ocean, and there were fresh footprints in the sand below the high water mark, indicating some have not been able to resist a walk on the beach during lockdown. Talk of the Town is able to bring you this video as media is an essential service in terms of the government’s lockdown regulations.

