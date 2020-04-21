South Africans still stranded in Egypt despite promise of repatriation flight

Last week, plans for their repatriation hit a snag when their flight planned for April 14 was cancelled because SA Airways (SAA) didn’t have landing rights.

Another plan hatched last week was for the South Africans in Egypt to charter a flight to Morocco to join fellow South Africans in that country for a flight back to SA. That plan did not materialise because they could not afford the R800,000 needed for the charter flight.

On Saturday, the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) announced that the South Africans stranded in Egypt would be picked up on that day (April 18) and repatriated to SA.

Dirco said the two SAA flights would depart from Frankfurt in Germany on April 18.

“The second flight will be diverted to Egypt to pick up 34 (sic) of our people stranded in that country,” the department said in the statement issued on Saturday.

However, South Africans in Egypt said on Sunday the group was not given details about the planned flight.