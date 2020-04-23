Ban on cigarette sales, outdoor exercise to be eased from May 1

Cigarette sales will be permitted when the lockdown is partially eased from May 1.

This is one of the looming changes announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he addressed the nation on Thursday night about government’s plan to impose various levels of lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and restart the economy.

Under the slightly eased regulations, from May 1, the country’s borders will remain closed except for the repatriation of citizens. The ban on travel between provinces will largely remain, except for the transportation of goods and in some cases for funerals.