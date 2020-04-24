President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that the government had adopted a phased approach to lifting the hard lockdown and easing its rules which were implemented in March.

This will allow some businesses to operate and prevent the collapse of the economy and job losses.

Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of adhering to the health and safety measures‚ which include wearing masks and maintaining high levels of hygiene.

Here are five things you will NOT be allowed to do:

Travel ban stands

Borders will remain closed‚ travelling between provinces is still not allowed‚ unless it’s for funerals and transportation of goods. International travel is open only to South Africans and foreigners who require repatriation.

Public transport can still operate‚ but with restrictions.

“Public transport will continue to operate with limitations on the number of passengers and stringent hygiene requirements.”

No gatherings

Citizens are allowed to gather in workplaces only [under strict safety conditions such as social distancing] and at funerals. Sporting events‚ concerts and theatre shows remain closed until the lockdown is completely lifted.

“The virus is spread by contact between people. If people don’t travel‚ the virus does not travel.”

The vulnerable must stay at home

The elderly and those with underlying health conditions must stay in their homes and self-isolate.

Work from home

Businesses that can operate remotely are required to let their employees work from home‚ and non-essential service providers are to continue self-isolating.

“Businesses will be encouraged to adopt a work-from-home strategy where possible. All staff who can work remotely must be allowed to do so.”

No alcohol

The sale of goods has been extended to cigarettes but alcohol may still not be sold and shebeens‚ taverns‚ pubs and clubs remain closed.

By: Cebelihle Bhengu

Source: TMG Digital.