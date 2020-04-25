COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | NDZ reveals exactly how strict level four of the lockdown will be

NDZ reveals harsh level four regulations
Minsiter Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma started explaining on Saturday morning how the fourth level of the lockdown will work. People will still not be allowed to visit, no organised exercise will be allowed and no gatherings will be allowed.
Dlamini-Zuma said that even under level 4 of the lockdown it would be mandatory for people leaving their homes to wear a mask.
“When you leave your house you must have a cloth mask. It’s going to be mandatory using a cloth mask as you step out of your home,” she said.
Specialist masks would be reserved for frontline health workers but those without masks were encouraged to make their own, use a scarf or even a t-shirt.
“You have to have your nose and mouth covered in public …. Nobody should have an excuse.”
Dlamini-Zuma said the only exception to public gatherings were funerals and work.
“People can exercise under very strict conditions … but it will exclude any organised activity [such as gym].
#Covid19inSA Dlamini Zuma says while exercise will be allowed, gyms will remain closed along with organsied running and jogging. Minister emphasizes as well that social visits are still strictly prohibited at level 4
— S'thembile Cele (@SthembileCel) April 25, 2020
UIF beneficiaries qualifying for Covid-19-related payments may miss out
Thousands of people qualifying to receive UIF payments due to the disruption of work by the coronavirus may not get their money on time, if at all.
April 25 2020 – 10:33
#COVID19 | Premier @David_Makhura is this morning joining MEC Dr. @bandilemasuku as they receive donations from @SABreweries, @MTNza, MIAS group, Defy and @Heineken at the Nasrec Expo Centre. #GAUTENGCOVID19 #COVID19SA https://t.co/YIsIXQQIrQ
— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) April 25, 2020
UPDATE: The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 4220. Today we regrettably report 4 new #COVID19 related deaths. We convey our condolences to the families and friends. We are at the beginning of a struggle that demands our every effort. #StaySafeSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/XfwDlziFgh
— NICD (@nicd_sa) April 24, 2020
99 workers at ‘unsafe’ Cape Town pharma factory have Covid-19
Ninety-nine staff at a single Cape Town factory which was closed down this week by the labour department have tested positive for Covid-19.
Pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline confirmed the number on Saturday, four days after the department said production and operations at the Epping factory must be suspended until safety measures were improved.
April 25 2020 – 10:03
Virus toll nears 200,000 as UN pushes for global vaccine effort
The global coronavirus death toll approached 200,000 on Saturday as the United Nations launched an international push for a vaccine to defeat the pandemic.
Governments around the world are struggling to limit the economic devastation unleashed by the virus, which has infected nearly 2.8 million people and left half of humanity under some form of lockdown.
