Workers must have say in reopening business as lockdown eases, Cosatu says

“This must be negotiated with and agreed to by workers and unions in workplaces. Any sector or workplace must have a signed health and safety agreement,” he said.

The agreement must include safe transport, the provision of personal protective equipment and sanitisers, social distancing at the workplace, regular testing, and screening at the workplace, “as well as other measures that can reduce the number of people on duty per shift through staff rotations, where possible”.

Cosatu made the remarks after President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation on Thursday night that beyond April 30 there would be a gradual and phased recovery of economic activity.

The lockdown regulations have had a huge impact on the economy as key sectors temporarily shut their doors as the country battled to flatten the curve of Covid-19, which has infected 3,953 and killed 75 in SA.

Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday a R500bn economic and social support package aimed at keeping the embattled economy going during the coronavirus pandemic.