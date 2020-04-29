Eastern Cape Covid-19 latest breakdown by district

The Eastern Cape health department on Wednesday released the latest breakdown of provincial Covid-19 infections by district.

On Tuesday night the provincial total increased by 28 confirmed cases, from 588 to 616.

Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo told DispatchLIVE that, while most of the province had relatively small increases, the Alfred Nzo district jumped up from a single confirmed case on Tuesday to 10 on Wednesday.

Nelson Mandela Bay had 16 new cases, Chris Hani was up by two, Buffalo City Metro, Sarah Baartman, Amathole and O.R. Tambo districts each increased by one.