Eastern Cape Covid-19 latest breakdown by district

By
Luke Charter
-
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, back left, and health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, standing next to him, look on as Dr Jaco Horak takes a sample from a volunteer to test for Covid-19 at a mobile testing station at the Walmer Town Hall this week. Image: Fredlin Adriaan

The Eastern Cape health department on Wednesday released the latest breakdown of provincial Covid-19 infections by district.

On Tuesday night the provincial total increased by 28 confirmed cases, from 588 to 616.

Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo told DispatchLIVE that, while most of the province had relatively small increases, the Alfred Nzo district jumped up from a single confirmed case on Tuesday to 10 on Wednesday.

Nelson Mandela Bay had 16 new cases, Chris Hani was up by two, Buffalo City Metro, Sarah Baartman, Amathole and O.R. Tambo districts each increased by one.

The provincial breakdown of confirmed cases, by district, is now:

  • Nelson Mandela Bay: 292
  • Buffalo City: 151
  • Chris Hani district: 89
  • O.R. Tambo district: 49
  • Sarah Baartman district: 16
  • Alfred Nzo: 10
  • Amathole district: 7
  • Joe Gqabi district: 2
