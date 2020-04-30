Ready to jog or cycle outdoors? This tool shows how far you can venture

Lockdown under the coronavirus pandemic has become an international phenomenon and people are finding creative ways to adapt to this new reality.

The Irish government imposed an exercise limit of just 2km from home for its citizens. Walkers and joggers were allowed to take along children but had to stay at least 2m away from other people.

Software developer Dave Bolger created a handy online tool to calculate the 2km radius, reported Ireland’s National Public Service Broadcaster.

The map can also be used to calculate a 5km radius from an address in SA, using location settings on a device or dragging the pin on the map to your address.