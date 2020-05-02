Locals let loose in level 4 lockdown melee

If the first day of the level four lockdown is anything to go by, health and policing authorities are in for a torrid time in the next few weeks.
Despite the government imploring the nation to abide by the softer regulations, many South Africans behaved as if the coronavirus pandemic was not even a threat any more.
Government stipulated that wearing face masks and maintaining social distance was a prerequisite, but on the streets of East London on Friday thousands of people paid scant respect to these directives.
The majority of residents in Duncan Village were not wearing face masks when the Dispatch team drove through the township, while social distancing was not practised at all.
Hundreds of people were going about their businesses, washing cars or standing around hawkers’ stalls. Children played in the streets without a care in the world.
Many people took full advantage of the opportunity to run, cycle or walk their dogs between 6am and 9am, but seemingly that was not good enough. Well beyond the cut-off time joggers were seen working up a sweat in Beacon Bay.
At the Buffalo Flats Spar there was a small pocket of police officers holding up signs detailing the guidelines that people should follow, but beyond that in East London there was hardly a police presence.
East London shopping malls were packed with customers. While many wore face masks, social distancing was ignored in the rush for groceries.
A visible disregard for the regulations was also displayed at the City Hall, where people queued to collect their food vouchers.
Buffalo City Metro has committed R30m to assist financially struggling families during the lockdown period.
Southernwood residents said they were elated to have received the vouchers as they were struggling.
“I was trying my luck with the voucher application and I had no hope that I will receive it. I am overjoyed (to have received it),” she said.
Several people the Dispatch spoke to said they were out on the streets because ikati ilele eziko (no food in the cupboard).
Sisina Stofile, 42, a fruit and vegetable seller in Nompumelelo for more than 12 years, said she had been obeying the lockdown since it started in March, but hunger had led to her decision to sell her goods again.
“We were selling from home, which was not viable. We had no choice but to go to the streets today [Friday] and sell. But it doesn’t bring much income because people have no money. I tried to apply for a permit on three occasions, but all those proved fruitless as I was told permits are no longer issued,” Stofile said.
“I fear this virus, but we need to make a living. I want to go back to normal. The restrictions feel like we are back to the apartheid era. I had to sew a mask because I don’t have money to buy one,” she said.
By 11.30am, Stofile had only sold one bunch of spinach.
In the Western Cape, Capetonians flocked to the Sea Point Promenade in their thousands, raising concerns about social distancing.
The scenes prompted an immediate response on Twitter and other social media platforms.
“What about all the very scenic roads around Sea Point? Why do people HAVE to walk on the promenade? I don’t understand how people saw the crowds and didn’t immediately leave,” a Twitter user wrote.
Residents also soaked up the sun and savoured the salty sea air on Durban’s promenade, exercising their freedom during the narrow 6am to 9am window of opportunity.
In Johannesburg residents also took full advantage of the opportunity to reconnect with the outdoors.
