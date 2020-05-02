Locals let loose in level 4 lockdown melee

“I was trying my luck with the voucher application and I had no hope that I will receive it. I am overjoyed (to have received it),” she said.

Several people the Dispatch spoke to said they were out on the streets because ikati ilele eziko (no food in the cupboard).

Sisina Stofile, 42, a fruit and vegetable seller in Nompumelelo for more than 12 years, said she had been obeying the lockdown since it started in March, but hunger had led to her decision to sell her goods again.

“We were selling from home, which was not viable. We had no choice but to go to the streets today [Friday] and sell. But it doesn’t bring much income because people have no money. I tried to apply for a permit on three occasions, but all those proved fruitless as I was told permits are no longer issued,” Stofile said.

“I fear this virus, but we need to make a living. I want to go back to normal. The restrictions feel like we are back to the apartheid era. I had to sew a mask because I don’t have money to buy one,” she said.