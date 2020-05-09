Capes of good hope? — not at the moment

On Thursday, the Eastern Cape health department confirmed the number of people who had travelled from the Western Cape and were found to have tested for Covid-19 was 80.

This is what Eastern Cape residents had feared since the first reports of an influx of minibus taxis from the Western Cape emerged over the Easter weekend.

The Western Cape has the most number of Covid-19 cases in the country with 4,000. At the time of writing, the Eastern Cape was approaching 1,000 cases.

The cross-border situation has soured relations between the respective provinces’ governments, despite assurances from premiers Oscar Mabuyane and Alan Winde that they were working together in stopping people from travelling without the requisite permits.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said on Thursday: “Why the 56 people [at that stage] were not tested in the Western Cape is beyond me.”

The figure was readjusted to 80 on Thursday night, but only hours before Western Cape transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela vented his anger on social media about with how the “Eastern Cape is playing the blame game” instead of dealing with pandemic head-on.