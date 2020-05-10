Doubt swirls over Covid-19 lockdown efficacy

One week into level 4 lockdown an alarming spike in Covid-19 infections in two provinces has prompted calls for increased restrictions in hotbed areas.

This week, the health department recorded 2,200 new infections nationally as nearly 1.5-million South Africans returned to work. Of these, 1,711 cases – about 78% – were in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

The department said it was too early to judge the effects of the lockdown and its slight easing on the spread of the virus or on getting people back to work. But economists have called for areas where the case load is low to be reopened further.

This, they say, will mitigate the economic devastation.

Of SA’s 9,420 Covid-19 infections so far, about half have been reported in the Western Cape