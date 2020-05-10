Sassa ready to roll out R350 grants to millions of unemployed during lockdown

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) in Gauteng is expected to start with applications for the R350 social relief distress grant for the unemployed on Monday.

This is as the agency and the social development department announced their readiness for the implementation, which Sassa said had passed the final stage of development on Sunday.

“Sassa had to ensure that it puts all the required controls in place to ensure that the grant is only accessed by deserving and qualifying individuals. There was also a need to ensure that these issues are contained in a legal document in the form of a Government Gazette,” said spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi.

The grant forms part of the R500bn economic and social relief measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to support the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic. Qualifying applicants were expected to receive R350 a month over the next six months, from May until October.