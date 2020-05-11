Coronavirus strikes Nelson Mandela Bay stores

Covid-19 closed three stores in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.

The management of Pick n Pay confirmed on Monday night it had temporarily closed its store in Walmer Park after a contractor tested positive for the virus.

Earlier on Monday, Dis-Chem, also in Walmer Park, closed its doors, apparently, after a staff member’s test results returned positive late on Sunday.

No comment was available from management but at mid-afternoon the store was shut and a staff member confirmed the situation.

And late on Monday evening, the Shoprite Group said in a report on local radio it had closed its Newton Park Checkers store in similar circumstances.

Pick n Pay spokesperson Janine Caradonna said management had taken a number of steps as soon as the situation became clear.

“Our Walmer Park store is temporarily closed after a store contractor tested positive for coronavirus today.

“We moved swiftly to trace the contractor’s close contacts and they were sent home immediately to self-quarantine.

“As a precaution, we have arranged for the remainder of the store staff who were not in close contact with the contractor to be screened by health practitioners.

“A specialist cleaning team is deep-cleaning and sanitising the entire store and it will reopen once this has been completed. We have informed the department of health.”

Caradonna said for Pick n Pay the health and safety of customers and staff was a top priority.

“Our stores have various preventative measures, including transparent perspex screens at all till points and all staff have face masks.

“Our staff follow strict hygiene rules and practices, including regular handwashing.”