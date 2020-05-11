Prepare for another year of coronarivus – Ramaphosa

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa said that South Africans must be prepared for a new way of living which will see the fight against coronavirus forming part of their daily lives for the foreseeable future.

He said this as he warned that the national lockdown eased to level 4 to allow a number of businesses to operate will result in inevitable increase in the number of infected people.

As of late Sunday, 10,015 people had been infected with the novel Covid-19 in SA, with 194 dreported deaths.

“While there is still much about the pandemic that is unknown, experts now agree that the virus will remain a threat to global public health for some time,” Ramaphosa said.

“We must therefore be prepared to continue to live with the coronavirus among us for a year or even more. We must be prepared for a new reality in which the fight against Covid-19 becomes part of our daily existence.”