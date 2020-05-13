Lockdown level 3 looms — here’s what you could expect, SA

The committee overseeing the lockdown regulations is considering moving SA to level three, according to police minister Bheki Cele. This means that there will be significant changes in the way the country has operated under level 5 and 4.

According to a draft framework released by the government for public consultation, level 3 could see a number of changes in restrictions.

However, Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Lungi Mtshali has warned that the regulations are a draft and no final decision has been made.

Here is what level 3 in SA may look like:

What’s in

Clothing, textiles and footwear ramps up to full capacity

Stationary will be available

Consumption of off-premise alcohol, subject to limited hours (Mon-Wed, 8-12)

Postal and courier services resume

Limited domestic air travel, with a restriction on the number of flights per day

Full mining operations resume

Gardening and swimming pool services

Walking, jogging and cycling, but no time limits specified

The sale of tobacco products

Although the sale of tobacco products and exercising is allowed under level 3’s draft plan, the initial draft also had this under level 4. Government u-turned on its decision to allow the sale of tobacco products and a time limit was placed on exercise.

What stays

Curfews from 8pm to 5am

Public gatherings prohibited

Stay at home, other than essential travel for work and the purchase of essential items

No recreational travel to meet family or friends

*Ed’s note: This article has been amended to reflect that the regulations being referred to are part of a draft framework released by government.

BY JESSICA LEVITT

Share this: Tweet



