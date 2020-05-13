Virtual courtrooms: you be the judge

The plush Makhanda boardroom in an attorney’s office is packed with masked lawyers, a couple of over-sanitised journalists, and an anxious technical assistant directing the show.

With a tense grimace, the attorney snatches away a mouse from a senior counsel’s hand after he carelessly taps it, “unmuting” the boardroom and unwittingly exposing its idle chatter to everyone else gathering around the country to join the virtual courtroom.

The judge looms briefly on the big screen, which then divides into several screens showing counsel in their homes or chambers in Cape Town, Durban and elsewhere — hauling on their robes, quickly thrusting coffee mugs out of sight and adjusting their screens.

Shock registers on a few faces as they realise they are already “in the room”. A few more unknowns join the virtual courtroom fray.

Their cameras are off and no-one can see them. A child burbles in the background and an adult admonishes it. Somewhere a controlling hand mutes everyone.

The counsel about to argue is not au fait with the new technology and hauls his laptop closer, exposing the room to a close-up of flared nostrils, and a focused frown.

It does not feel like a courtroom at all.

But this is the new way of doing things.