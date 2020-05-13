WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on SA’s lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Wednesday evening expected to announce whether the government will would relax national lockdown regulations to level 3 – which would see the opening of the economy as more industries would be allowed to operate.

The president has been under pressure to open the economy as some businesses have had to close, leading to job losses.

The presidency announced that the address would take place on Wednesday evening at 8.30pm and would be about “South Africa’s ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy”.

“The president’s address follows a number of meetings of cabinet and the national coronavirus command council.”

Ramaphosa chaired a sitting of the national command council on Covid-19, the co-ordinating structure of the cabinet tasked with managing the Covid-19 crisis, which heard an update from health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.