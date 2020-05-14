Lockdown will be reassessed at district level every 2 weeks, says Zweli Mkhize

“The case numbers will be monitored and the National Command Council will review the level of lockdown per district every two weeks.”

Oversight structures in each district, which Mkhize described as “intersectoral and interdepartmental”, would oversee the regulations that related to each level of lockdown.

“Community organisations — specifically local government, civil society, religious organisations and community policing forums — will be empowered to monitor compliance and enforce regulation,” he said.

“This should mobilise communities together, rather than create hostility against members of the police and the army.”

Mkhize said more needed to be done to bolster the health care system, and districts should each have “a dedicated rapid response team to intervene should there be cluster outbreaks while screening, testing and case management is conducted”.

TimesLIVE