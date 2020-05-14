Neighbourly Notes – 16 April 2020

ALTHOUGH we have all had to stay at home this Easter weekend, we sincerely hope everyone is safe and abiding by the national lockdown regulations. Stay at home and stay safe.

BEAR in mind that last weekend and this coming one, Port Alfred was supposed to be hosting the Royal St Andrews Hotel Amanzi Challenge that would normally bring thousands of visitors to the area. For those, including SMMEs, who were banking on the influx of visitors, this has already presented a financial challenge. When the lockdown is over we will still need to find a way to compensate all those that lost revenue over the period or businesses will have to close down creating even more than the current unacceptable levels of unemployment. We need to develop a local think-tank to overcome this issue.

WHILE most of the focus is on stopping the Covid-19 pandemic, the economy will be the next major item on the government’s agenda. Unfortunately, as we are now designated “non-investment” status by all of the major rating agencies and are in the throes of a recession, this could be only the beginning of the problems we will encounter in the future. With last year’s figures in brackets to compare against, the Rand was trading at R18.06 to the Dollar (R13.94), R22.61 to the Pound (R18.19) and R19.80 to the Euro (R15.77). On the commodities scene, gold is $1,690.80 per fine ounce ($1,276.74), platinum is trading at $759.50 ($893.60) and brent crude oil at $32.57 ($72.18) per barrel.

